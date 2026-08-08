WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 16.08 croreNet profit of WEP Solutions declined 37.04% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.0816.10 0 OPM %20.6521.12 -PBDT3.273.44 -5 PBT0.480.46 4 NP0.340.54 -37
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