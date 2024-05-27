Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.95% in the March 2024 quarter

West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.17% to Rs 1070.10 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 56.95% to Rs 119.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 1070.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1357.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.54% to Rs 692.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 941.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 4447.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4920.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1070.101357.48 -21 4447.684920.76 -10 OPM %15.8536.28 -24.5533.37 - PBDT222.58507.79 -56 1238.391682.68 -26 PBT173.58459.83 -62 1053.291493.21 -29 NP119.79278.23 -57 692.01941.98 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 48.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex gains 160 pts; IT shares advance

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Housing gains as Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 320 crore

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Panama Petrochem surges as Q4 PAT grows 20% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To 2-Month High

Market ends with tiny cuts; PSU bank shares rally; VIX spurts 6.82%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story