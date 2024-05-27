West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.17% to Rs 1070.10 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 56.95% to Rs 119.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 1070.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1357.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.54% to Rs 692.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 941.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 4447.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4920.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

