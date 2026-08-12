West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 145.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 1051.26 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 145.43% to Rs 133.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 1051.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 954.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1051.26954.65 10 OPM %19.3411.57 -PBDT240.28144.15 67 PBT181.2586.34 110 NP133.4954.39 145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content