West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 145.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 1051.26 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 145.43% to Rs 133.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 1051.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 954.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1051.26954.6519.3411.57240.28144.15181.2586.34133.4954.39

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