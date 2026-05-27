West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 17.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 1245.30 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 17.87% to Rs 51.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 1245.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1041.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.60% to Rs 150.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 4278.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4062.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.