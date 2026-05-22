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West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of West Leisure Resorts reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.19% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.10-0.11 LP 0.730.77 -5 OPM %40.00172.73 -13.707.79 - PBDT0.04-0.18 LP 0.100.07 43 PBT0.04-0.18 LP 0.100.07 43 NP0.01-0.15 LP 0.05-0.04 LP

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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