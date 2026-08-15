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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 464.88 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 19.46% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 464.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 415.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales464.88415.82 12 OPM %4.025.00 -PBDT18.5020.44 -9 PBT11.8714.69 -19 NP8.6910.79 -19

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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