Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 464.88 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 19.46% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 464.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 415.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.464.88415.824.025.0018.5020.4411.8714.698.6910.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News