Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 495.72 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 41.34% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 495.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.40% to Rs 38.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1829.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1725.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales495.72428.58 16 1829.241725.72 6 OPM %4.325.82 -4.656.95 - PBDT19.4425.59 -24 81.07111.63 -27 PBT11.2518.97 -41 52.7587.84 -40 NP8.2614.08 -41 38.8265.13 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Solex Energy consolidated net profit rises 304.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 505.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 20.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapura Intimates Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 301.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story