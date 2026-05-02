Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 8.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 6.75 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 8.01% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.37% to Rs 13.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 27.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.