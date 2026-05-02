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Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 8.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 6.75 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 8.01% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.37% to Rs 13.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 27.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.757.10 -5 27.5629.21 -6 OPM %85.6388.59 -89.2691.13 - PBDT4.914.39 12 19.6017.60 11 PBT4.664.27 9 18.9117.17 10 NP3.373.12 8 13.9412.63 10

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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