Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 52.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 727.87 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 52.03% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 727.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 653.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.727.87653.2512.7713.0660.7556.690.791.660.591.23

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