Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 52.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 727.87 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 52.03% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 727.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 653.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales727.87653.25 11 OPM %12.7713.06 -PBDT60.7556.69 7 PBT0.791.66 -52 NP0.591.23 -52
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