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Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 642.40 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 642.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 166.09% to Rs 32.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 2600.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2474.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales642.40594.89 8 2600.352474.13 5 OPM %13.5212.95 -12.9512.93 - PBDT56.5754.17 4 222.76217.15 3 PBT-0.951.34 PL -3.4513.05 PL NP2.381.52 57 32.3312.15 166

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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