WeWork India ends higher after Q4 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 65 cr

WeWork India Management soared 18.97% to end at Rs 580 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.54% to Rs 65.55 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 36.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 29.05% YoY to Rs 696.06 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 44 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 13.36 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 469.5 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 12.54% compared with Rs 417.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 65.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 64.8% in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 41.57% to Rs 74.43 crore despite 25.19% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,440.18 crore in FY26 over FY25. Karan Virwani, managing director & CEO, WeWork India, said, FY26 was a defining year for both the industry and WeWork India. Adoption of flex deepened across enterprise segments, and we continued to lead from the front while delivering on every commitment we made to the market. During the year, we listed on the stock exchanges, more than doubled PAT, turned net debt negative for the first time in our history, and continued expanding our footprint with pricing discipline and strong occupancy across centres.

We are building a full-stack platform that enables enterprises to scale - combining infrastructure, technology-enabled operations, design, flexibility and capital efficiency into a single integrated offering. As India cements its position at the centre of the global AI and GCC economy, the need for agile, scalable and experience-led workspaces will only accelerate. AI is not replacing the office; it is intensifying collaboration, innovation and talent density, making flexibility even more critical to how companies operate." WeWork India is one of Indias leading premium flexible workspace operators. Since its inception, WeWork India has expanded across 8 cities in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 76 operational centres spanning 8.6 million square feet (as of March 2026).