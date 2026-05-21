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Wework India Management consolidated net profit rises 79.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 696.06 crore

Net profit of Wework India Management rose 79.49% to Rs 65.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 696.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.58% to Rs 74.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 2440.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1949.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales696.06539.37 29 2440.181949.21 25 OPM %64.6863.70 -64.4963.41 - PBDT311.15211.22 47 1024.69712.85 44 PBT44.01-13.36 LP 57.23-110.88 LP NP65.5536.52 79 74.43127.40 -42

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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