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Wework India Management reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 683.83 crore

Net Loss of Wework India Management reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 683.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 535.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales683.83535.31 28 OPM %64.0562.66 -PBDT278.84209.39 33 PBT-3.94-14.10 72 NP-4.31-14.10 69

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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