WeWork signs lease agreements for 7 lakh sq. ft office space in South India

WeWork India Management announced the signing of five large-scale, long-term lease agreements across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, totaling over 700,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space. One of the company's largest expansions to date, this milestone strengthens WeWork India's leadership in South India and reinforces its position as a preferred partner for both enterprise occupiers and institutional landlords. The company currently operates 37 centres across the region, highlighting its scale in India's fastest-growing office markets.

The five new centres - WeWork Embassy TechVillage 8C, WeWork Vista Earth Centre, and WeWork Infinix Palladium in Bengaluru; WeWork Phoenix H10 in Hyderabad; and WeWork Embassy Splendid in Chennai will collectively add ~12,000 desks to the company's portfolio. Structured through long-term commitments ranging from 10 to 20 years, these partnerships signal both confidence in sustained demand and underscore the sector's evolution towards more stable, partnership-led growth models. Furthermore, by partnering with five distinct landlords across cities and micro-markets, WeWork India is enabling asset owners to future-proof their buildings with high-quality workspace solutions, while simultaneously offering enterprises a consistent, design-led product across locations.