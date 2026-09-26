Wheels India allots 11.97 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs.26,86,23,610 consisting of 2,68,62,361 equity shares having face value of Rs.10.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs.26,86,23,610 consisting of 2,68,62,361 equity shares having face value of Rs.10.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST