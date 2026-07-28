Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 1491.00 croreNet profit of Wheels India rose 28.21% to Rs 38.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 1491.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1265.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1491.001265.50 18 OPM %7.507.40 -PBDT87.6967.42 30 PBT54.7840.96 34 NP38.3129.88 28
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