Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 51.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 1564.02 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 51.91% to Rs 58.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 1564.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1277.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.77% to Rs 155.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 5464.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4744.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.