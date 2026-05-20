Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 32.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 2180.77 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 32.72% to Rs 80.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 2180.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2004.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 293.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 8034.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7919.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.