Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 13.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 1535.65 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 13.37% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 1535.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1302.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1535.651302.464.083.3889.7080.9842.2536.0827.9924.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel