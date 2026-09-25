Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2026.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2026.

Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 8.54% to Rs 928.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 97.04. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month. Lloyds Enterprises Ltd spiked 6.28% to Rs 80.26. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month. Protean eGov Technologies Ltd spurt 4.52% to Rs 671.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.