Whirlpool of India reported a 32.71% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 119.20 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 8.78% YoY to Rs 2,180.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company said profitability during the quarter was impacted by regulatory headwinds, including incremental e-waste provisions and energy transition costs in the air-conditioner and refrigerator segments, along with commodity inflation triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 121 crore in Q4 FY26, down 34% compared with the year-ago period.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter came in at Rs 109.83 crore, marking a 32.05% decline from Rs 161.65 crore reported in Q4 FY25. For the full financial year FY26, the company posted an 18.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 293.75 crore. Revenue from operations, however, increased 1.44% YoY to Rs 8,034.20 crore. Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. The company also announced key management changes. Anuj Lall has resigned from the position of executive director to pursue opportunities outside the company and will be relieved from his duties effective 20 July 2026.