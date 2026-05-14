Wholesale price inflation firms up furher, hits 8.30% in April compared to 3.88% in March

India's wholesale price inflation jumped to 8.30% on year in April from 3.88% in March, hitting the highest level in 42 months. The rise was driven by higher inflation across fuel and power, primary articles and manufactured products, indicating broad-based price pressures. Primary Articles index increased by 2.58% in April 2026 to 202.4 (provisional) from 197.3 (provisional) in March 2026. The Price of crude petroleum & natural gas (16.42%), food articles (1.41%) and minerals (0.91%) increased in April 2026 compared to March 2026. The Price of non- food articles (-0.94%) decreased in April 2026 compared to March 2026.

Fuel & Power index increased by 18.22% to 181.7 (provisional) in April 2026 from 153.7 (provisional) in March 2026. The Price of mineral oils (29.37 %) increased in April 2026 compared to March 2026. The Price of electricity (-2.53%) decreased in April 2026 compared to March 2026. Manufactured Products index increased by 1.40% to 151.6 (provisional) in April 2026 from 149.5 (provisional) in March 2026.