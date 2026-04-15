Wholesale price inflation hits around three-year high of 3.88% in Feb-26

The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 3.88% (provisional) for the month of March, 2026 (over March, 2025). Positive rate of inflation in March, 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, other manufacturing, non-food articles, manufacture of basic metals and food articles etc. The inflation has spiked compared to 2.13% in February and just 1.68% in January and hit around three-year high.

Primary Articles index increased by 2.28 % from 192.9 (provisional) for the month of February, 2026 to 197.3 (provisional) in March, 2026. The Price of crude petroleum & natural gas (36.16 %) and minerals (0.12%) increased in March, 2026 as compared to February, 2026. The Price of food articles (-0.85%) and non- food articles (-0.22 %) decreased in March, 2026 as compared to February, 2026.

Fuel & Power index increased by 4.13 % from 147.6 (provisional) for the month of February, 2026 to 153.7 (provisional) in March, 2026. The Price of mineral oils (8.77 %) increased in March, 2026 as compared to February, 2026. The Price of electricity (-5.07%) decreased in March, 2026 as compared to February, 2026. Manufactured Products index increased by 0.88 % from 148.2 (provisional) for the month of February, 2026 to 149.5 (provisional) in March, 2026. WPI Food Index or the Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have marginally decreased from 192.9 in February, 2026 to 192.8 in March, 2026. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index remain constant at 1.85 % in March, 2026.