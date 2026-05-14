India wholesale price inflation climbed to 8.30% in April, from 3.88% in March, led primarily due to increase in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, other manufacturing and non-food articles etc. Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation in fuel and power jumped to 24.71 per cent in April, from 1.05 per cent in March. In crude petroleum, inflation was 88.06 per cent in April compared to 51.5 per cent in the previous month. The month over month change in WPI for April 2026 stood at 3.86% compared to March 2026. The sharp rise in WPI inflation reflects the impact of the West Asia crisis and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz through which the majority of the crude oil is imported to India.

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