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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.49 -100 OPM %051.02 -PBDT0.671.04 -36 PBT0.671.04 -36 NP-12.541.77 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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