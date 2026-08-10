Windlas Biotech standalone net profit declines 0.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 248.10 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech declined 0.11% to Rs 17.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 248.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.248.10210.0910.7512.6330.1430.7122.9323.2617.6517.67

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