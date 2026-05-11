Windsor Machines has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.24 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 4.14 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Net sales for the period under review were Rs 184.64 crore, up 52.8% YoY.

Total operating expenses rose by 58.1% to Rs 173.69 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 10.96 crore, up by 147.4% from Rs 4.43 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 0.64 crore and Rs 570.50 crore, respectively. The companys net profit and net sales in FY25 were Rs 7.42 crore and Rs 368.72 crore, respectively.

The companys management said: "Q4 FY26 has been a transformative quarter for Windsor Machines. Despite the operational complexities associated with shifting our manufacturing base to the new integrated facility in Rajkot and loss of productivity, we delivered robust top-line growth with Revenue up 52.8% YoY to Rs 184.6 crore. While EBITDA margins saw a temporary impact due to one-time transitional costs, our underlying business fundamentals remain resilient. Under the leadership of the new promoter group, Windsor is entering a new phase of strategic growth. The acquisitions of Global CNC and Unitech Workholding Systems, together with the Rs 725 crore capital infusion, have significantly enhanced our technological capabilities and financial strength.