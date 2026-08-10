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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 148.87 crore

Net Loss of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 148.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales148.87113.34 31 OPM %4.247.04 -PBDT3.297.00 -53 PBT-1.792.26 PL NP-0.91-10.54 91

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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