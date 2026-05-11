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Windsor Machines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.82% to Rs 184.64 crore

Net profit of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.82% to Rs 184.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.37% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.72% to Rs 570.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales184.64120.82 53 570.50368.72 55 OPM %5.949.10 -5.516.50 - PBDT11.689.33 25 30.1617.50 72 PBT6.314.24 49 9.13-0.46 LP NP7.24-4.14 LP 0.647.42 -91

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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