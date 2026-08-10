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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windsor Machines slumps after recording net loss of Rs 0.9 crore for June'26 quarter

Windsor Machines slumps after recording net loss of Rs 0.9 crore for June'26 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 11:56 AM IST
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Windsor Machines tumbled 6.82% to Rs 283.65 after the company posted a net loss of Rs 0.9 crore for Q1 FY27 as against a net profit of Rs 2.2 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations for the period under review was Rs 148.9 crore, up 31.4% year-on-year (YoY). The Extrusion Machinery Division's revenue was Rs 26.92 crore (down 6.3% YoY), Injection Moulding Machinery Segment revenue was Rs 75.72 crore (up 85.4% YoY) and the revenue from CNC & VMC Machinery Business was Rs 43.55 crore (down 0.4% YoY) in Q1 FY27.

Cost of goods sold (COGS) and selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) for the June'26 quarter were Rs 109.5 crore (up 40.3% YoY) and Rs 33 crore (up 21% YoY), respectively.

Accordingly, EBITDA fell by 20.9% YoY to Rs 6.3 crore and EBITDA margin contracted by 280 basis points YoY to 4.2% in Q1 FY27.

Finance cost rose by 3.2x YoY to Rs 3.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company has posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.8 crore for the first quarter of FY27. It had registered a pre-tax profit of Rs 2.3 crore in the same period last year.

The company's order book as on 30 June 2027 was Rs 217 crore, with major contribution coming from Injection Moulding machinery, followed by Extrusion Machinery and CNC Machines.

Windsor Machines is one of the select few companies in the world, which serves and supports the varied needs of plastic processing industry across 65 countries. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of injection moulding, pipe extrusion and blown films machineries.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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