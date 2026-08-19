Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 29.39 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 43.83% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.3924.5032.0542.009.0410.327.018.6011.658.10

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