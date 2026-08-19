Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 29.39 croreNet profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 43.83% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.3924.50 20 OPM %32.0542.00 -PBDT9.0410.32 -12 PBT7.018.60 -18 NP11.658.10 44
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