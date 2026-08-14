Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 300.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 307.54% to Rs 295.22 croreNet profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 300.60% to Rs 464.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 307.54% to Rs 295.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales295.2272.44 308 OPM %99.0595.11 -PBDT292.4168.37 328 PBT292.3868.32 328 NP464.02115.83 301
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