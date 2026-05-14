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Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 218.62 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 12.82% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 218.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.27% to Rs 26.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 813.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 790.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales218.62208.51 5 813.68790.55 3 OPM %13.5611.02 -12.8912.77 - PBDT16.2814.20 15 58.8957.45 3 PBT10.368.69 19 36.1735.11 3 NP7.836.94 13 26.5928.07 -5

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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