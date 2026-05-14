Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 218.62 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 12.82% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 218.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.27% to Rs 26.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 813.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 790.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.