Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.18 -100 OPM %0-594.44 -PBDT-0.90-0.77 -17 PBT-3.32-3.28 -1 NP-3.32-3.28 -1

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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