Wipro and Rubrik launch Enterprise Resilience as a Service(ERaaS)

To help enterprises prevent cyber and operational disruptions

Wiproand Rubrik, the Security and AI Operations company, announced the launch of Enterprise Resilience as a Service (ERaaS). The consulting-led, outcome-driven ERaaS is designed to help enterprises prevent, withstand, and rapidly recover from cyber and operational disruptions.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption and operate in increasingly complex digital environments, ensuring continuous resilience against cyber and operational disruptions has become a critical business priority. ERaaS enables organizations to move beyond the traditional backup and disaster recovery model by operating as a continuously managed, enterprise-wide capability across technology, operations, and business processes.

ERaaS will enable continuous assessment of resilience posture, support recovery decisions, and automate recovery workflows. The new service will transform resilience from a periodic, incident triggered function to a predictive, self-optimizing capability that evolves continuously. The AI capabilities will be operationalized through Wipro's AI-powered delivery platform WINGS, part of Wipro Intelligence, the suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.