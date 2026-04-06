Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

Wipro announced that it has secured a multi-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group.

The 8-year engagement with Olam Group is expected to exceed US$ 1 billion in contract value, with a committed spend of US$ 800 million.

Olam Group is a leading US$ 50+1 Billion food and agri-business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority owned by Temasek Holdings.

As part of the engagement, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam Group through a consulting-led and AI-powered approach. The engagement will draw on Wipro's industry expertise, partnerships with leading technology providers, and Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. Together, these capabilities will strengthen Olam Group's core operations and support the creation of a sustainable competitive advantage.