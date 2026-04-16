Wipro clocks 12% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; board OKs proposal to buyback shares worth Rs 15,000 crore

Wipro has reported 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,521.6 crore on a 2.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 24,236.3 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 1.9% while revenue from operations increased 7.70% in March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4,667.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 12.9% QoQ but down 1.6% YoY.

In dollar terms, Wipro's gross revenue for Q4 FY26 stood at $2,583 million, registering a decline of 1.5% QoQ and 1.9% YoY. In constant currency terms, the companys revenue is higher by 0.2% on a sequential basis.

IT services segment revenue was at $2,651.0 million in Q4 FY26, which is growth of 0.6% QoQ and 2.1% YoY. IT services operating margin for Q4 FY26 was 17.3% as against 17.6% in Q3 FY26 and 17.5% in Q4 FY25. Total bookings stood at $3,455 million in Q4 FY26, up 3.6% QoQ but down 12.6% YoY. Large deal bookings for Q4 FY26 were $1,440 million as compared to $871 million in Q3 FY26 and $1,763 million in Q4 FY25. The company said that its closing employee count was 242,156 at the end of Q4 FY26. Voluntary attrition was at 13.8% on a trailing 12-month basis.

For FY26, Wipro has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 13,265.5 crore (up 0.4% YoY) and Rs 92, 624 crore (up 4% YoY), respectively. Looking ahead, the company said that it expects revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)2.0% to 0% in constant currency terms. Wipros board has approved a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 60 crore equity shares, which 5.7% of total paid-up equity share capital of the company, from the shareholders of the company. The shares would be bought back on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of Rs 250 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

The buyback price represents a premium of 19.2% as compared with the scrips closing price of Rs 209.80 recorded on Thursday (16 April 2026). Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director, said: Advancements in AI are reshaping client priorities and creating new opportunities for us to partner more deeply to deliver value-driven outcomes. To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit. Our strategic deal with the Olam Group further reflects the decisive investments we are making to capture opportunities at scale. Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.