Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 24478.60 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 0.65% to Rs 3352.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3330.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 24478.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22134.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24478.6022134.6018.9319.125138.904943.804334.504258.303352.003330.40

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