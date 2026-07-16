Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 24478.60 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 0.65% to Rs 3352.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3330.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 24478.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22134.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24478.6022134.60 11 OPM %18.9319.12 -PBDT5138.904943.80 4 PBT4334.504258.30 2 NP3352.003330.40 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 86.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nifty July futures trade at a discount

South Indian Bank Q1 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 378 crore

Sensex jumps 256 pts; consumer durables shares advance for 6th day

Indices end sideways; consumer durables shares climb

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story