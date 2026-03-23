Opens new innovation lab in Seoul

Wipro announced the expansion of its business operations in South Korea, reinforcing the country's position as a strategic growth market for Wipro. The expansion includes an enlarged office footprint in Seoul, the launch of a new Innovation Lab, as part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), and continued investment in local talent to support South Korean clients locally and globally.

South Korea has emerged as a major global innovation hub, with leadership across semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing. Wipro's expanded presence reflects the growing importance of Korea in shaping global innovation and the increasing demand from South Korean enterprises for AI-led transformation that can scale across markets.