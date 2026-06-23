To jointly offer proactive AI-powered cyber defense

Wipro announced the expansion of its partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global AI cybersecurity leader, to offer AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

The partnership brings together Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XSIAM with CyberShield, Wipro's managed security services capabilities in a more focused offering for modern security operations. The new offering will deliver proactive cyber defense with simplified workflows using machine learning, AI, and automation to predict and protect against future attacks. It will enable faster detection and response across complex environments, while filtering signals from noise, improving analyst efficiency, and increasing focus on critical, high-impact threats.