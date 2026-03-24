Wipro gains after expanding business operations in South Korea

Wipro added 1.15% to Rs 189.69 after the company has announced the expansion of its business operations in South Korea, reinforcing the country's position as a strategic growth market for the company.

The expansion includes a larger office footprint in Seoul, the launch of a new innovation lab under the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), and continued investments in local talent to better serve South Korean clients both domestically and globally.

South Korea has emerged as a major global innovation hub, with leadership in semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing. Wipros expanded presence reflects the growing importance of Korea in shaping global innovation and the increasing demand from South Korean enterprises for AI-led transformation solutions that can scale across markets.

The company currently employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to make sustained investments in the local ecosystem. Wipro serves South Korean clients through a strong local presence, complemented by its global Wipro Delivery Network. This integrated delivery model enables Korean enterprises to access specialized skills, industry expertise, and scalable global capabilities while maintaining close local engagement. In parallel, Wipro is partnering with leading academic institutions to upskill talent and create opportunities for early-career professionals to work on advanced technology and innovation programs. Vinay Firake, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited, said, South Korea is a strategic growth market for Wipro and an increasingly important center of global innovation. Our expanded presence reflects our long term commitment to the region. By strengthening local capabilities, connecting Korea more deeply into our global delivery and innovation network, and co innovating closely with clients, we aim to help enterprises translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.

The Seoul Innovation Lab will operate as part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), Wipros global network of innovation facilities. The lab will serve as a space for close collaboration with South Korean clients and ecosystem partners, enabling co-creation, rapid experimentation, and solution development. It will also showcase Wipro Intelligence, a unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings to demonstrate how AI can be applied across real-world business scenarios. The lab will primarily cater to the technology, automotive, and industrial sectors, supporting use cases such as intelligent product engineering, software-defined vehicles, smart manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and AI-enabled operations. With this launch, Wipro now operates nine innovation facilities globally, including five across the APMEA region.