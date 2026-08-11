Wipro gains, BSE slips as index rejig puts Nifty 50 inclusion in focus

Wipro rose 0.50%, while BSE declined 1.46% after NSE Indices announced that BSE will replace Wipro in the benchmark Nifty 50 index as part of its latest semi-annual review.

The changes will take effect from 30 September 2026, after market close on 29 September 2026.

Over the past six months, BSE shares have gained 11.70%, while the stock has surged 48.09% over the past year. In contrast, Wipro has declined 18.95% over six months and 22.92% over one year.

NSE Indices said BSE qualified for inclusion after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,40,879 crore, compared with Rs 55,930 crore for Wipro. BSE's free-float market capitalisation was therefore at least 1.5 times that of Wipro, meeting the eligibility criterion. The change will also be reflected in the Nifty50 Equal Weight index.