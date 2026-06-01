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Wipro IT Services LLC to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc.

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST
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Wipro announced that Wipro IT Services, LLC (stepdown subsidiary) will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc. for a cash consideration of USD 28.5 million. The said transaction is expected to be completed by 05 June 2026.

In February 2024, Wipro and Wipro IT Services, LLC acquired 60% stake in Aggne Global IT Services and Aggne Global Inc., respectively.

This additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen Wipro's competitive advantage in the insurance sectorparticularly in driving AI, and IP led transformations for the Property & Casualty Insurance (P&C) sector. With this, Wipro IT Services, LLC's shareholding in Aggne Global Inc., will increase to 80%.

Aggne Group is a fast-growing Insurtech company offering a wide range of AI, and Intellectual Property driven services designed to help insurers transform operations, drive new efficiencies, and deliver optimal customer experiences.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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