Wipro launches Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models powered by Anthropic

Wipro announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating enterprise AI impact. The CoE was inaugurated at its Bengaluru innovation hub and is a key initiative under the newly formed AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit.

The CoE strengthens Wipro's ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models. These capabilities are integrated across the Wipro Intelligence stack including delivery, functional, and industry platforms, to embed AI into core business workflows across industries.

Wipro has been building a global talent pool of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) trained on Claude models, with a deep understanding of model behavior and real-world application. These engineers operate within client environments, combining knowledge of business processes and technology landscapes with hands-on model expertise. The objective is to accelerate AI integration into workflows and deliver clear, measurable outcomes, reflecting a proof over promise' approach that underpins Wipro's AI strategy.