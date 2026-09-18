Wipro launches STO360 solution to streamline outage management

Wipro announced the launch of Wipro STO360, a solution designed to help asset-intensive organisations modernise and efficiently manage shutdown, turnaround and outage (STO) activities.

The solution was developed in collaboration with Saudi Aramco and SAP. Built on SAPs Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), STO360 combines Wipros domain expertise with Aramcos operational and business innovation capabilities to support asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, manufacturing and utilities.

Wipro STO360 is an end-to-end solution that provides real-time visibility into critical activities across the STO lifecycle. It is designed to improve collaboration among teams and support more informed decision-making during shutdown, turnaround and outage operations.

Vinay Firake, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa), Wipro, said, Asset heavy industries need to embrace AI-led transformation quickly and at scale due to the increasing complexity, regulatory expectations, and the need for operational excellence, Wipro STO360 is a future-ready solution that combines our deep industry expertise, capabilities of Wipro Intelligence, and cloud native engineering capabilities to help Aramco and other asset-intensive enterprises to optimize their STO operations, improving asset reliability, strengthening compliance, and unlocking measurable business value. Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation, said, We are excited to implement Wipro STO360 to help transform our business operations. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to set new benchmarks in operational excellence to continue our strong position in the industry. This initiative can support Aramco in optimizing the Turnaround and Inspection planning and execution phases by increasing the process efficiency and productivity.

Wipro is an AI-powered technology services and consulting company that provides digital transformation, consulting and technology services to enterprises globally. For Q1 FY27, Wipro reported revenue of Rs 24,479 crore, up 10.6% year-on-year and 1% sequentially. Net profit rose 0.6% YoY but declined 4.7% QoQ to Rs 3,356 crore. IT services revenue stood at $2.615 billion, rising 0.9% YoY in constant currency terms but declining 1.2% QoQ. Wipro expects IT services revenue of $2.574 billion to $2.627 billion in Q2 FY27, implying a sequential constant-currency change of -1.5% to +0.5%. The counter declined 0.21% to settle at Rs 166.35 on Thursday, 18 September 2026.