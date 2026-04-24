To jointly deploy next-gen AI-powered digital twin capabilities across Energy & Utilities sector

Wipro announced a strategic partnership with Kongsberg Digital, a global leader in advanced engineering and industrial digitalization, to jointly deploy next-generation AI-powered Digital Twin solutions for the Energy & Utilities Sector.

The collaboration brings together Wipro's consulting-led approach and its AI-powered Wipro Intelligence solutions - Industrial-AssetsAI and UpstreamAI - with Kongsberg Digital's Industrial Work Surface solution. Together, Wipro and Kongsberg Digital will enable more reliable, efficient, and safer operations across complex asset networks.

At the core of this collaboration is a shared vision to rethink how industrial intelligence is designed and applied, said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering, Wipro Limited. By combining our deep domain expertise in Energy & Utilities and the relevant Wipro Intelligence solutions with Kongsberg Digital's digital twin platform, we are bringing AI, engineering, and operational insight together. This will enable enterprises to embed autonomy into their operations, allowing them to anticipate change, navigate complexity, and build resilience at scale.