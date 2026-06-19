Wipro to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services

Wipro announced that it will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services for a purchase consideration of USD 2.1 million. The transaction is expected to close by 30 June 2026.

This additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen Wipro's competitive advantage in the insurance sectorparticularly in driving AI, and IP led transformations for the Property & Casualty Insurance (P&C) sector.

With this, Wipro's overall shareholding in Aggne Global IT Services will increase to 80%.

Aggne Group is a fast-growing Insurtech company offering a wide range of AI, and Intellectual Property driven services designed to help insurers transform operations, drive new efficiencies, and deliver optimal customer experiences.