Wipro to acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting LLC

Wipro through its subsidiaries, has signed a definitive agreement on 14 April 2026 to acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting LLC and its subsidiaries for a purchase consideration of up to USD 70.8 million.

The business acquisition will enable Wipro's access to certain key clientele, their customer contracts as well as the related workforce, which will augment Wipro's existing AIpowered, and Consulting-led application services capabilities, thus helping drive new growth opportunities.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 30 June 2026.

Wipro is acquiring certain customer contracts from the Alpha Net Group, which was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA with additional presence in Singapore, India, UK, and Netherlands. The Alpha Net Group provides enterprise software development, data engineering, and managed services for global clientele in an AI-first world.