Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 51.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 28.76 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 51.61% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 115.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.