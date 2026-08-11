Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 29.16 croreNet profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 29.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.1627.95 4 OPM %16.3921.50 -PBDT3.493.54 -1 PBT0.200.03 567 NP0.050.01 400
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